Organisation gives Kempton police seven days to account for murders

Abahlali BaseMjondolo has given Kempton Park police seven days to account for the investigations into the murders of 11 women in Ekurhuleni since July.

The organisation marched to the Kempton Park Police Station demanding a public report detailing the status of each investigation.

The organisation’s Lungile Vilakazi says women in Ekurhuleni are being failed by the very system that’s meant to protect them.

“Victims are sent from pillar to post, protection orders are not enforced, dockets disappear and no feedback is given to families. Police response time in shared settlements is extremely low, women who report are not protected. Women who report are often not treated with dignity by the police. Section 12 of the Constitution guarantees everyone the right to be free from violence. Section 205 says SAPS has the duty to prevent crime and protect inhabitants. The police in Ekurhuleni are failing in their duty.”

GBVF | Demonstrators call for an end to the killing of women: