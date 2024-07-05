Organisation calls Joburg’s new electricity surcharge irresponsible

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Civil society organisation Joburg Community Action Network (JoburgCAN) has called a proposed surcharge to prepaid electricity customers by the City of Johannesburg, irresponsible.

This comes as a petition has been circulating on social media calling on the City to scrap the R200 monthly electricity surcharge, with petitioners saying NERSA is failing in its energy regulation task by allowing this.

Residents say they were not consulted over the charge and lamented the strain this will add to already cash-strapped customers who have also seen increases in electricity, water and sewer tariffs, come into effect from the first of this month.

Manager at Jo’burgCAN, Julia Fish says, “The costs are insurmountable for residents of the City. They’re already struggling with double taxation, having to pay for services that should be supplied by the City, having to find alternatives for the inconsistent supply they’re receiving and high interest rates. The cost of living is really difficult for people living in the City, these additional costs are literally taking food out of people’s mouths, and they’re struggling.”

Meanwhile, businesses across Gauteng have expressed concerns about steep municipal tariff increases that kicked off on 1 July.

Consumers are now expected to pay 12% more for electricity that’s despite the pressing economic challenges that many residents are grappling with.

Chris Yelland, Managing Director at EE Business Intelligence on the increases: