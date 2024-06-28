Organisation calls for the upliftment of children’s voices

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Children’s rights organisation, Save the Children is calling on parents, including those in rural areas, to protect and promote children’s rights.

.

The organisation has cautioned parents not to employ backward parenting traditions to suppress children’s voices.

Through their research, the organisation has discovered that children in impoverished communities are denied the right to play, education, and speak out.

Save the Children project coordinator in Limpopo, Khodani Malusele, says they aim to foster close relationships between parents and children.

“We are still taking some aspects that are really not positive of people who were parenting back then, where children doesn’t have a voice and they are not allowed to do certain things. I will start with the right to play because that’s what we are advocating for a child has the right to play so that they can develop.”

A parent who attended the workshop says they gained insight into the rights of children.

“We are here to learn about children rights, children are important in our lives. We need to protect them and nurture them. I have a childcare centre and I love kids. It’s important that when I see a child emotionally down, I must take responsibility to enquire about what is bothering them. I am here to gain knowledge about how to raise a child, we have been making mistakes as parents and due to lack of knowledge we are here to learn about that.”

The organisation wants parents to play a role in protecting their children against violent crimes and child trafficking.

Malusele says children should be warned to avoid speaking to strangers as this can assist in alleviating crimes targeted against children.

“The stats are concerning. We have children that are being kidnapped every day who are found missing and found dead. We think parents have a responsibility to teach children basic things like don’t talk to strangers, don’t allow people to come to you and say your mom sent me.”

Save the Children says it is the responsibility of parents, families, communities, and the government to ensure that all the children are safe from harm and to be nurtured.