Order has been restored to the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto where two police officers are expected to appear in connection with the killing of a teenager in Eldorado Park, south of Johannesburg.

Chaos erupted earlier following a scuffle between members of the EFF and the police.

Nathaniel Julies (16) who had Down Syndrome was shot and killed on Wednesday, last week in Eldorado Park.

There has been outrage over his killing with the community taking to the streets.

It is believed EFF members wanted to go into the courtroom but were denied entry because it was filled to capacity.

In the video below, police officers expected in court for Nathaniel Julies death: 