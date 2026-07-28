Orange Level 6 weather warning issued for parts of KZN

The South African Weather Service has upgraded its weather warning for KwaZulu-Natal from a yellow level 4 to an orange level 6.

This means that there is now a high likelihood of significant impact from showers and thunderstorms from Tuesday afternoon until midnight Wednesday.

The warning is in place for coastal areas between Port Shepstone in the south to St Lucia in the north, as well as some of the adjacent inland areas.

According to the warning, persistent rain may lead to the flooding of roads and settlements, as well as damage to infrastructure and mud houses.

Forecaster Ayanda Ntsele says the warning has been adjusted as the cut-off low developed over the interior.

“And based on our recent forecast update and update on models, they are indicating much more higher rainfall amounts accumulation than we had predicted yesterday. And now it looks like the rain is expected to persist pretty much the whole day tomorrow with even more accumulation and run-off on the road.”