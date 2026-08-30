Orange Farm residents concerned about crime and unemployment

African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa says crime and unemployment remain the two biggest concerns raised by residents during the party’s door-to-door campaign in Orange Farm, south of Johannesburg.

Ramaphosa says many households have called for stronger community policing forums to work with the police and help reduce crime.

“There is a real serious safety problem here, because in every house that we go in they are raising the same issue, and one of the issues I was trying to find out is whether there is a community policing forum that should work with the police, so it’s not as active as we want it to be, because where there are community policing forums, we are able to bring the levels of crime down quite significantly. Ramaphosa elaborates.

Video: LGE 2026 | ANC on manifesto campaign trail in Orange Farm

While residents acknowledged improvements in some service delivery areas, they also raised concerns about water.

“So, that is a major problem here, of course, as well as other issues such as water, but they are expressing quite a lot of gratitude for the service delivery, which they say is fine. But we know that there are challenges, including unemployment. Unemployment obviously continues to be a major challenge in our country and here as well, but there are quite a number of houses where we go in and we find the entrepreneurial flair is quite impressive, because people are saying, yes, much as they are unemployed, they are making efforts to be entrepreneurial, and that is something that we as South Africans should be grateful for.” Ramaphosa explains.

Video: LGE 2026 | ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa briefs the media during Orange Farm election campaign