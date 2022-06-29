The Gauteng Tourism Authority says more international and regional flights prefer OR Tambo International Airport as their gateway into South Africa and the rest of the African continent.

Air Cote d’Ivoire will from Wednesday commence its maiden route into Johannesburg while Eswatini Airways will also debut.

Qantas Airways will introduce the Perth to Joburg route in November. GTA spokesperson Barba Gaoganediwe says the addition of these flights will help drive economic recovery in the province.

“All this underscores the centrality of air access in the efforts to recover our economy and use tourism as a springboard for growth. Despite the setback we suffered from the collapse of Comair, we are pleased to confirm that over 70% of the flights that pre-covid times operated through OR Tambo International airport are now back.”