Optimistic’ Arteta hopes for helping hand in title race

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said on Friday he hopes his former manager David Moyes can give them a helping hand in the Premier League title race when West Ham United travel to leaders Manchester City on the final day of the season.

Arsenal, who face Everton at home, are two points behind City heading into Sunday’s final round of fixtures. While Arsenal must win to have a chance, City can secure a fourth title in as many seasons if they beat West Ham.

Moyes signed Arteta in 2005 when he was Everton manager, bringing the Spanish midfielder to England where he spent the rest of his playing career before going into management.

Arsenal fell short by five points last season when their title challenge collapsed in May but this time, they have been with City every step of the way in the closest title race in Premier League history.

And Arteta said he cannot afford to think about what would happen if they lose the title to City again.

Arsenal’s last league title came in the 2003-04 season when Arsene Wenger’s side went the entire season unbeaten but the north London club have never been in this position in a title race since their move from Highbury to Emirates Stadium in 2006.

A Premier League trophy will also be at the Emirates in case Arsenal manage to win the title.