The United Democratic Movement (UDM) has joined several political parties in voicing opposition to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s response on the Phala Phala farm saga.

Ramaphosa’s question and answer session in the National Assembly was delayed by more than an hour on Tuesday as some opposition MPs called for it to be held in person.

The President once again refused to answer questions related to the theft of money from his Phala Phala Farm in Limpopo.

The President says he would like to give law enforcement agencies investigating this matter the space to do their work before addressing it.

UDM MP Nqabayomzi Kwankwa says, “This is a question and answer session to which we must hold the executive to account and the President is here to answer questions and the question is still on the paper. I did say at the beginning that it has been put there and it must be responded to. All that needs to happen is put the question to the President – as he said he is willing to answer – he needs to provide the response.”

Hold Ramaphosa properly accountable

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) President, Julius Malema, has demanded that President Ramaphosa be properly held to account.

Speaking during the session at the National Assembly, Malema said: “The ConCourt [Constitutional Court] vs EFF vs Speaker of Parliament on the Zuma matter, we were highly criticised for not holding the President accountable and not playing our role. The President comes here when we try to play our role, and [he] talks about something else. So, the President must answer the question today [Tuesday]. He went and kidnapped people, engaged in money laundering, intimidated and kidnapped women on his farm and we are told he must not answer. Please, the President must answer the question.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa answers questions in the National Assembly:

ATM reacts

African Transformation Movement (ATM) leader Vuyo Zungula voiced his opposition to President Ramaphosa’s response.

“We can’t accept his explanation about law enforcement agencies and everything that he has stated. The purpose of asking questions and we follow a process where the questions are approved, it is because we want answers.”

“If the President doesn’t want to answer, we must rule on that Speaker. So, I can’t move on to asking a follow-up question without an answer being given,” added Zungula.

The video below is the full interview with ATM leader Vuyo Zungula:

The Inkatha Freedom Party has called for more talks on opposition parties’ demands for President Cyril Ramaphosa to be properly held to account in the Phala Phala farm saga.

The IFP’s Chief Whip Narend Singh says, “The President said that these are matters of great interest, but we haven’t concluded on the matter. Let us meet, talk about it sensibly, so that we can have these questions answered when we settle down for it to be answered. I think that would be most appropriate, otherwise, this House is going to be in a state of chaos.