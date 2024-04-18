Opposition parties say Tshwane Mayor’s SOCA was uninspiring

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Opposition parties reacted with disappointment to Tshwane Mayor Cilliers Brink’s second State of the City Address (SOCA), delivered earlier today. They say Brink’s SOCA is simply a repeat of the same promises delivered a year ago.

Brink highlighted various service delivery commitments that his administration, through the Tshwane multi-party coalition, is prioritising to ensure a better city for all residents. Restoring the City’s finances and improving water and electricity infrastructure are just some of the top priorities for Tshwane.

The City received yet another poor audit outcome for the 2022/23 financial year although it slightly improved from adverse to qualified.

“Our financial rescue mission is at the heart of improving service delivery. Our books must balance and we must generate a surplus from trading services. If we do not reach this point, we will not be able to generate savings and borrowings to upgrade water, electricity and sewer services. Following the less-than-satisfactory results of the in-year financial report, the mayoral committee adopted a financial rescue charter. This agreement between the executive and the top management of the City sets out a number of immediate measures to restore the City’s tax administration capacity and to ensure that we have cost-reflective tariffs and property rates in the coming financial years,” says Brink.

To help restore the City’s finances, Brink urged residents to pay for services. The mayor also reminded Council that electricity and water infrastructure remain the backbone of service delivery for the municipality.

“Other crucial initiatives for the enhancement and maintenance of water and sanitation infrastructure within the City, include the following: replace, upgrade and construct wastewater treatment facilities – R92 million to replace worn-out water network pipes – R66 million, to expand reservoirs – R65 million. While we are working with a constrained and limited budget, we are working to optimize the little that we have to ensure the maximum possible impact,” Brink added.

Despite the detailed address, opposition parties say Brink failed to inspire confidence.

“It’s the same address, they just changed the dates,” says Benjamin Disoloane from the EFF.

“He failed to highlight what will be done in the townships,” says Joel Masilela, ANC Tshwane caucus leader.

Following last year’s violent strike over wage increases that Brink refused to implement, the mayor says Tshwane has resolved to pay salary increases in the next financial year.

Brink also appealed to communities and other stakeholders to help Tshwane resolve the service delivery challenges in the Capital City.

Video: Tshwane Mayor delivers State of the City Address