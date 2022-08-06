Opposition parties in KwaZulu-Natal have responded with concern to the news of outgoing premier Sihle Zikalala’s resignation.

Yesterday, Zikalala addressed the media where he confirmed this and took stock of his time as Premier.

IFP president Velenkosini Hlabisa says they hope Zikalala’s resignation will not cause further instability in the provincial government.

Hlabisa says there are several outstanding corruption investigations across provincial departments.

“Almost all departments under Zikalala’s tenure were implicated in corruption activities with little in any consequence management. We can only wish Honourable Zikalala well in his future endeavors and hope that his departure will not amount to more instability in government,” said Hlabisa.



“We will wait for the new premier, whom we will hold accountable for all the outstanding investigations which Zikalala left un-concluded,” he said.

Meanwhile, DA leader in KwaZulu-Natal Francois Rodgers says Zikalala’s exit does not come as a surprise. He says he hoped that the ANC’s new provincial leadership will be able to engage with opposition parties.

“It comes as no surprise. If you look at how he lost and the result not making into the PEC show that he lost support. As an opposition, we have had many engagements with him during his terms and