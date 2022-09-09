Acting Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka has been given seven days to respond to the demands of opposition parties for the release of the Phala Phala report among others.

Members of the EFF, UDM, COPE, ACDP, ATM, IFP and PAC marched, together with supporters, to Gcaleka’s office in Pretoria on Friday to deliver a memorandum of demands.

They accuse Gcaleka of breaching the Executive Members Ethics Act by failing to release the report into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm in 2020 within 30 days after the criminal complaint lodged by former State Security Agency Director-General, Arthur Fraser.

Opposition parties demand immediate release of the Phala Phala report:

EFF Leader, Julius Malema has also accused Reserve Bank Governor, Lesetja Kganyago of being conflicted in the matter after Ramaphosa was allegedly given an extension to respond to questions by the bank’s Financial Surveillance Department.

“The Reserve Bank cannot move on Ramaphosa, Why? Lesetja Kganyago has got a case of abusing a credit card. A credit card that was swiping in places where it was not supposed to swipe and he knows that they’ve got that scandal for him. As a result, he’s refusing to tell us the honest truth. Why do you ask Ramaphosa where the dollars come from? The question to the Reserve Bank is very simple. Do you know about these dollars because any foreign currency must pass through you? If you don’t know about it, Ramaphosa violated the laws.

Questions raised about the pace of investigations into Phala Phala matter: Khaya Sithole

F4SD to approach ConCourt

The Forum For Service Delivery has threatened to approach the Constitutional Court if the report into the Phala Phala farm investigation is not released soon. The Forum was among members of the opposition who marched to the Public Protector’s offices in Pretoria.

Forum’s Motswaledi Rankapole says, “As F4SD what we’re going to do is, we’ve got our legal team. If the report is not released within 7 days, we will consult with our legal team to challenge the public protector to release this report in court. We will go as far as the constitutional court if the public protector has not released the report. As F4SD we are very clear, we want to know what transpired at Phalaphala farm. The president is the president of South Africa, he’s the president of our country, we need to hold him accountable.”