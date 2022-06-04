Opposition parties have rejected the budget tabled by Free State Executive Mayor, Mxolisi Siyonzana . The Democratic Alliance says, the budget is just a dream on paper and that it does not address the challenges of service delivery.

Budget vote postponed

The embattled Mangaung Metro municipality has managed to approve the budget for the 2022/23 financial year. The budget vote was postponed last week due to fears of disruptions.

The DA’s Mangaung councillor Dulandi Leech adds that:

“While these figures and wish lists are good on paper, history has shown that it will remain exactly that a dream on paper. What will however be implemented is the ANC’s plan to further gripple the economy and extort the citizens of Mangaung and South Africa of their hard-earned money.”

Leech further states that, “Citizens of Mangaung will have to pay additional increases in rates, electricity, water, sewage, and solid waste which are much higher than the inflation rate of 5.9 percent and not what you have presented in your budget.”

Video: Discussion on the national intervention for the troubled Mangaung Metro: