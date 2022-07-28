A new coalition government for Nelson Mandela Bay Metro in the Eastern Cape is in the pipeline. Seven political parties from the Metro took the first step by signing the coalition agreement at Fairview Sports Centre in Gqeberha.

The new coalition partners are made up of the DA, Freedom Front Plus, ACDP, AIC, AIM, PAC and UDM.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says all these parties have one common goal-to deliver services to the people.

“This is undoubtedly the city in great crisis, as it is plagued by instability. It is plagued by many, too many people that have put their own personal interests ahead of the interest of people of Nelson Mandela Bay and whilst we all have these different philosophies, we understand people of NMB cannot eat ideologies. We understand people of NMB cannot eat philosophies. Ideologies do not necessarily mean service delivery. So we have come together for program of action that is going to put the NMB on a new trajectory.”

Opposition parties in NMB sign coalition agreement: