The leader of the Afrikan Alliance of Social Democrats in the council of the Bloemfontein-based Mangaung Metro, Pappie Mokoena, believes service delivery will not improve across the municipality unless crucial positions are filled.

Mokoena was speaking during the municipality’s special council meeting in Bloemfontein on Monday.

The municipality is yet to appoint the Chief Financial Officer and City Manager.

Mokoena says cadre deployment is one of the main reasons that the municipality hasn’t yet made any appointments.

“We are aware that the appointment of a competent fit-for-purpose person for Mangaung for the state that it is in, it’s a very important issue. But we know that there are other people who want their cadre deployments of incompetent people to come into Mangaung and complicate our communities even further. So we have to deal with some of those dynamics which are not within our powers as other political parties because the executive mayor must take all parties in his confidence to say I have these difficulties,” explains Mokoena.

VIDEO: Drama in Mangaung Metro, 3 Sep 2022:

The EFF’s Mangaung Metro council leader Gopolang Lipale says the municipality’s acting City Manager, Tebogo Motlashuping, has not been held accountable for the delivery of basic services.

Lipale says there’s poor service delivery across various towns of the Free State-based municipality, including Thaba Nchu, Bloemfontein and Botshabelo.

Lipale says the National Treasury had promised that the appointment of the new city manager would be effective from the end of last month.

“We feel that Mr Motlashuping is not held accountable, every time the scapegoat is the executive mayor. The man was brought here as an expert, who will assist Mangaung, from where it was to greater heights but at the end of the day, we see there’s no service delivery, there is absolutely nothing.” expressed Lipale.

VIDEO: Mangaung mayor faces a vote of no confidence,15 Dec 2022:

The Freedom Front Plus’ Chief Whip in council, Henry Denner, blames the infighting in the ANC for the failure to fill crucial positions.

“From November 2022 we indicated that due to the infighting in this council we created some serious issues. the ANC factional fights dragged us we are at moment at the point where there’s almost no service delivery. and it will only get worse towards the end of the year to next year if we don’t attend to this problem immediately. it’s basically caused by infighting and a lack of will to do anything by just focusing on their own issues.”

The council is now in recess until January 15 next year.