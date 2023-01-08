A row has erupted in the Klerksdorp-based Matlosana Local Municipality over the construction of a sport complex in Khuma near Stilfontein.

The tender was initially advertised at R42million, however, the service provider is reportedly demanding R74million. On top of that, the municipality has paid R54million for the tender.

The service provider still demands R10million more, to complete the construction of the complex.

The opposition in the council says the job that has already been done, does not tally with the amounts demanded. The construction of this sport complex started in 2020. It is now at the centre of a row in the municipal council.

The guard house was reportedly built at a cost of R400 000 and the caretaker’s house at R800 000. These are some of the queries raised by the opposition who want a probe into this.

“They are coming now and asking for another 20percent, which is already another 11 million. We say no, loud and clear. We’re going to say no, we’re not going to allow you to have excess money. What we want now is a complete investigation of PMU. And at the completion, certificates been completed and handed in, because there’s no value for money. What is around here, I don’t think it’s 20 million, but we’ve already paid out 54 million” denounced the Democratic Alliances Johannes le Grange.

Economic Freedom Fighters’ Fikile Oortman fears the sports complex will turn into an expensive white elephant.

“This stadium very soon is going to be a den of criminals because no one’s going to use this thing. Even the department is not going to use this and this thing is going to be a white elephant, very soon I can assure you now that. But now we are saying because the money of the public has been spent here, people must be held accountable in particular, those who are involved in approving this”, demanded Oortman.

Mayor defends tender

Though they also complain about the awarding of the tender, the municipality says the tender was regularly awarded.

“I can confirm that all supply chain processes were followed, and there is no malfeasance that has ever taken place as far as the bidding process and the appointment of the contractor and the awarding of the tender is concerned” defended Matlosana Municipality Mayor James Tsolela.

Tsolela has also justified their demand for more funds to complete the project.

“That R10million will then force us to add other amenities that were removed in the scope of work, including your paving for parking areas, your lighting of the stadium itself and other things that were removed from the scope of work” explained Tsolela.

The opposition as well the Municipal Public Accounts Committee, have ordered termination of the contract.