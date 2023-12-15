Opposition cries foul as Congo readies for vote

Reading Time: 2 minutes

As Democratic Republic of Congo gears up for elections next week, the opposition and independent observers warn that issues including illegible voter cards, blocked campaign planes, and electoral list delays threaten the legitimacy of the results.

For months, the CENI election commission has rejected criticism it is failing to deliver a free and fair vote as promised, even as it flags logistical setbacks organising the presidential and legislative ballot across Africa’s second-largest country.

Tensions have escalated in the final weeks of campaigning before the December 20 vote. Challengers to President Felix Tshisekedi have cried foul over what they call an uneven playing field and ratcheted up accusations the authorities plan to tip the election in their favour including through voter roll chicanery. The CENI and presidency deny this.

At stake is not just the legitimacy of the next administration, but also wider stability, as disputes over perceived electoral malpractice often spark violent unrest in Congo. Unrest also has potential global implications as the country of 95 million people is the world’s biggest producer of cobalt, a key component in batteries for electric cars and mobile phones.

“There is no longer democracy in this country,” said presidential hopeful Moise Katumbi, a mining magnate who is seen as a frontrunner in the crowded opposition field of over two dozen candidates.

Katumbi told Reuters he had planned to use nine planes to canvas support across the forested country that is nearly the size of France but had not received authorisation from the civil aviation authority, hamstringing his campaign.

As seasonal rains make Congo’s largely unpaved road network impassable, other opposition contenders have alleged efforts to suppress campaigns and logistical hurdles to reaching voters, which they say contravene the electoral law requiring all candidates have an equal footing in the race.

Such issues are particularly fraught in Congo, which in 59 years of independence only saw its first handover of presidential power in 2019, albeit after a poll tarnished by allegations of fraud and unrest.

On December 8, Tshisekedi challenger Denis Mukwege published a statement accusing authorities of trying to derail his campaign by tearing down his posters and requisitioning aviation fuel to curb opposition travel.