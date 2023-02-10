United Democratic Movement Leader Leader, Bantu Holomisa, says his party is not convinced that the appointment of a Minister of Electricity will bring a positive change to address the electricity crisis.

Holomisa was reacting to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement during the State of the Nation Address last night that he will appoint a Minister of Electricity in a bid to address South Africa’s ongoing energy crisis.

Various other political parties have reiterated the same sentiments.

Inkatha Freedom Party Leader, Velenkosini Hlabisa, says the president has passed a vote of no confidence in Public Enterprises Minister, Pravin Gordhan, as well as Mineral Resource and Energy Minister, Gwede Mantashe.

Hlabisa is not convinced that an electricity minister is needed.

Leader of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, Mzwanele Nyontsho, says his party is against the appointment.

Empty promises

Meanwhile, Congress of the People Deputy President, Willy Madisha, says Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address was a repetition of previous empty promises.

National Freedom Party Parliamentary Leader, Ahmed Shaik-Emam, says Ramaphosa’s address is not convincing.

Deputy Leader of the African Christian Democratic Party Wayne Thring says the Ramaphosa’s state of the nation addresses are filled with unfulfilled promises.

He says South Africa’s high crime levels is one of the examples.

Meanwhile, Freedom Front-Plus Leader, Pieter Groenewald, says the president’s announcement that more police will be recruited to fight crime is nothing new.

In the video below, political parties react to the SONA: