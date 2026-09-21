Opinion | The numbers matter, but women’s lived reality matters more

By Cassius Selala

Every time new crime statistics are released, South Africans rightly ask the same question: Are we winning the fight against crime?

When the crime in question is gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF), however, there is an even more important question we must ask: Are women and girls safer?

The latest crime information from the South African Police Service (SAPS), read alongside the latest Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey released by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA), gives us reason to acknowledge progress where it exists, but also to remain deeply concerned about the scale and persistence of violence in our society.

The evidence presents a mixed picture. There are areas of the broader crime environment where encouraging movements can be observed.

The latest Stats SA survey shows that perceptions of safety have improved in some respects, particularly during the day. But that sense of safety changes considerably after dark, and the country continues to experience serious levels of violent crime.

For those of us responsible for advancing the rights and safety of women, this is not a moment for complacency. Nor is it a moment for political point-scoring. It is a moment for honesty. The available evidence does not yet allow us to say that GBVF is declining decisively or sustainably.

That distinction matters.

SAPS statistics tell us about crimes that are reported to and recorded by the criminal justice system. Household surveys such as the Stats SA Governance, Public Safety and Justice Survey provide another important lens: they help us understand people’s experiences and perceptions of crime beyond what reaches the police. We need both. Indeed, when it comes to GBVF, relying exclusively on police statistics can give us an incomplete picture.

Many incidents of violence against women never reach a police station. Victims may fear retaliation. They may depend economically on the perpetrator. They may believe that nothing will happen if they report. They may be protecting their children. They may be ashamed, traumatised or simply exhausted. And sometimes the perpetrator is the very person who is supposed to provide love, security and protection.

This is what makes GBVF different from the way we traditionally think about crime.

It is not only a matter of policing. It is a matter of power, inequality, social norms, economic vulnerability, relationships and human dignity.

The latest Stats SA findings are instructive in this regard. They point to the continuing importance of intimate relationships in understanding violence against women, while also revealing attitudes within society that can contribute to the normalisation of violence. This should concern every South African. Because if violence is normalised before it is committed, then our response cannot begin only after a woman has been assaulted, raped or killed. Prevention must begin before the crime. It must begin with how we raise boys. It must begin with how we teach young people about consent, equality, respect and healthy relationships. It must begin with confronting harmful forms of masculinity that teach boys and men that control, aggression and dominance are signs of strength. It must begin with families refusing to excuse abusive behaviour. It must begin with communities refusing to protect perpetrators because they are relatives, friends, neighbours or people of influence. And it must begin with men speaking to other men.

Government has a central responsibility in this effort. The operationalisation of the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide provides an important opportunity to strengthen the national response and improve coordination across government and society. But the Council cannot become another structure that simply produces reports and recommendations. Its success must ultimately be measured by whether those recommendations translate into changes in the lives of survivors and potential victims.

We need a response that connects prevention, policing, prosecution, health services, psychosocial support, shelters, economic empowerment and community mobilisation. We also need better data. One of the lessons emerging from the latest statistics is that we must become more sophisticated in the way we measure progress against GBVF. A reduction in reported cases may indicate that fewer crimes are occurring. But it may also indicate that fewer victims are reporting. Conversely, an increase in reported cases does not necessarily mean that the situation has become worse.

It could reflect greater confidence in the criminal justice system, better reporting mechanisms or increased willingness by survivors to come forward. This is why numbers must always be interpreted in context. We should welcome every crime reduction. We should recognise the work of police officers, prosecutors, social workers, healthcare workers, civil society organisations and community activists who work every day to protect victims and hold perpetrators accountable. But we must never allow an improvement in one indicator to create a false sense of security. For a woman who is afraid to walk home after dark, statistics alone do not make her feel safe.

For a woman trapped in an abusive relationship because she has no independent income, statistics alone do not give her a way out. For a survivor sitting in a police station wondering whether she will be believed, statistics alone do not provide justice. And for a family burying a daughter, sister, mother or wife, no downward trend can ever be enough if another woman becomes the next victim. This is why our ambition must be greater than reducing crime statistics.

We must change the conditions that produce violence. Economic empowerment is therefore not separate from the GBVF response. A woman who has access to decent work, income, housing, education and social support has greater agency to make choices about her life and to leave circumstances that place her at risk.

Similarly, prevention cannot be separated from education. Young people must be equipped to recognise abusive behaviour before it escalates. Schools, universities, workplaces, sporting organisations, religious institutions and community organisations all have a role to play. And men must be part of this conversation—not as spectators, but as partners in changing the culture that allows violence against women to persist.

We must also acknowledge that GBVF is not experienced equally by all women. Women with disabilities, women in rural communities, women living in poverty, older women, young women and other vulnerable groups can face additional barriers to protection, reporting and access to justice. Our response must therefore be inclusive. As government, we have a responsibility to listen to the evidence, to confront uncomfortable truths and to act where the evidence tells us we must do better.

The latest Stats SA survey does not permit us to declare victory. It gives us something more valuable: an opportunity to understand where we stand. And where we stand is clear. There are signs of progress in parts of South Africa’s broader crime picture. But GBVF remains deeply entrenched, and we cannot yet claim that women and girls are experiencing a decisive and sustained reduction in violence.

That is not a reason for despair. It is a reason for greater determination. The establishment of the National Council on GBVF must mark a new phase in our response—one in which prevention is given the same urgency as response; in which data drives policy; in which institutions are held accountable; and in which survivors are treated with dignity.

Ultimately, our success will not be measured by how effectively we defend a set of statistics. It will be measured by whether a woman can walk home without fear. Whether a girl can grow up without learning to normalise violence. Whether a survivor can report abuse and receive justice. Whether a woman can leave an abusive relationship without fearing that she will lose her livelihood or her children. Whether perpetrators understand that there will be consequences. And whether men and boys increasingly understand that violence is not masculinity.

The numbers matter. They help us see the problem. They help us measure progress. They help us hold institutions accountable. But behind every number is a human being, and behind every statistic on GBVF is a woman or girl whose right to live freely, safely and with dignity must never be reduced to a figure on a spreadsheet. Our task is not simply to make the numbers look better. Our task is to change the reality behind the numbers. Until women and girls are genuinely safer, the work is not done.

Cassius Selala is the head of Communications for the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities