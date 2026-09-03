OPINION | Spring Day water splash, climate change and crime

By Dr Bongane Mzinyane

“When water splashes meant to celebrate Spring Day spill into acts of disrespect, destruction, and even violence, we must ask: are we splashing away our future? In Gauteng, mainly, where Rand Water has repeatedly warned of shortages, the inconsiderate use of water collides with troubling scenes of youth lawlessness, raising urgent questions about community values, child justice, and sustainability”

Spring Day in South Africa has long been associated with joy, renewal, and the symbolic embrace of warmer days. Yet recent scenes across Gauteng townships, mainly, and beyond reveal a troubling shift in how this celebration unfolds. What once carried the spirit of community cohesion, laughter and fun has increasingly become marked by disorder, disrespect, and waste.

Videos circulating on social media show children and young adults splashing water indiscriminately, assaulting those who resisted, damaging property, including documents, electronics and even terrorising vehicles in the name of fun. Tragically, one incident reportedly escalated to fatal violence. These developments demand sober reflection, particularly from a social work perspective that values child protection, child justice and environmental sustainability.

At the heart of African communities lies the principle that it takes a village to raise a child. This ethos emphasises collective responsibility, respect for elders, and the nurturing of social fabric. Yet the erosion of these values is evident when young people treat fellow community members with disregard, pouring water onto unsuspecting pedestrians, drivers, and even into public transport vehicles. For those carrying cellphones, laptops, or essential documents, the consequences have been destructive. What should have been a day of celebration has, in some instances, become a day of fear and loss.

From the lens of a criminal justice social worker, such behaviour cannot be dismissed as harmless fun.

The Child Justice Act 75 of 2008 [as amended] underscores the importance of child offender rehabilitation and accountability, reminding us that unchecked actions can escalate into criminality, with social workers playing a huge role.

As a former social worker who has worked with young offenders, I have seen how seemingly minor acts of disrespect can spiral into patterns of lawlessness. The question is not only how we respond after harm has occurred, but how we prevent children from reaching this point of disorder in the first place. Families play a critical role here. Parents must instil respect, boundaries, and empathy, ensuring that children understand the consequences of their actions on others. Strengthening families is, in turn, strengthening the social fabric of our communities.

Equally pressing is my second research specialisation, which is the perspective of green social work, which calls attention to the environmental implications of Spring Day water splashes. Gauteng has faced repeated warnings from Rand Water and other authorities about shortages. Climate change, poverty, and urban growth have placed immense pressure on water resources, especially for residents of rural and township areas.

In this context, the uncaring use of water is not simply a matter of fun—it is a matter of sustainability. Whose water is being splashed? Who pays for it? And what message are we sending to children when we normalise waste in an era of scarcity? The intersection of criminal and green social work insists that communities must be educated about the dual element of crime and climate change, which sits precariously on the fine edge of celebration and destruction. At least, that is where my research has taught me.

The disturbing videos of assaults and property damage highlight another dimension: the normalisation of disrespect.

When children and young adults retaliate violently against those who refuse to participate, it signals a breakdown in communal values and our social fabric. Respect for adults, for property, and for shared resources is not optional; it is foundational to community life.

The stabbing incident, while isolated, underscores the dangers of unchecked behaviour. May the soul of the deceased rest in peace, but let his death remind us of the urgent need to reclaim the ethos of collective responsibility, respect for everyone’s freedom and rights to choose.

This is not to suggest that joy, celebration, and community happiness should be curtailed. On the contrary, social work recognises the importance of play, festivity, and cultural expression in building cohesion. The challenge is to balance these with respect and sustainability. Communities can and should celebrate Spring Day, but in ways that do not erode values or waste precious resources. Educational campaigns led by schools, parents, and local leaders could reframe Spring Day as a celebration of renewal that honours both people and the environment. Imagine a Spring Day where children plant trees, engage in community clean‑ups, or participate in water‑saving initiatives; celebrations that embody joy while reinforcing responsibility.

The broader lesson is that prevention begins at home and extends into the community. Families must be strengthened to instil respect and empathy. Communities must reclaim the ethos that it takes a village to raise a child. And society must integrate crime prevention with climate awareness, recognising that lawlessness and environmental neglect are intertwined challenges. Social work, with its dual commitment to justice and sustainability, offers a lens through which to see these connections clearly.

Spring Day should remind us not only of the renewal of seasons but of our duty to protect both our children and our environment. If we fail to address the erosion of respect and the careless use of water, we risk splashing away our future. The time has come to reclaim the village ethos, to educate our youth, and to celebrate responsibly. Only then can Spring Day truly symbolise renewal—of values, of community, and of sustainability.

Dr Bongane Mzinyane is a Lecturer in Social Work at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, with a dual speciality in Green Social Work and Criminal Justice Social Work