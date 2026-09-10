OPINION | SA doesn’t need another plan. It needs speedy delivery

By Nelson Muffuh

Somewhere in South Africa today, a young graduate is sending out another job application. A small business owner is calculating the cost of unreliable municipal services. A farmer is wondering whether produce will reach a port efficiently and competitively.

None of them is waiting for another development plan.

They are waiting for existing plans to produce results.

That distinction captures one of South Africa’s defining challenges. The country is not suffering from a shortage of ideas. If anything, the opposite is true.

South Africa has a National Development Plan, a Medium-Term Development Plan, sector master plans, infrastructure programmes, industrial policies, Operation Vulindlela, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and a growing ecosystem of reforms and partnerships. Few countries have invested as much intellectual, political and institutional energy in diagnosing their developmental constraints.

The destination is broadly understood: faster and more inclusive growth, substantially more jobs, functional infrastructure, capable institutions, reduced poverty and inequality, and an economy in which many more people can participate.

The challenge is closing the distance between intention and outcome.

Recent assessments by Statistics South Africa, the National Planning Commission and the Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation provide a sober account of that distance. South Africa has expanded access to services and social protection, but economic growth, employment, investment and inequality reduction remain well below the country’s long-term aspirations. Youth unemployment remains exceptionally high, while uneven state capacity continues to weaken implementation.

Just as importantly, however, South Africa today is not the South Africa of five years ago.

The electricity system has become more stable. Structural reforms in energy and freight logistics are advancing. South Africa exited the Financial Action Task Force grey list. The public finances have reached important milestones. Public-private collaboration is becoming more ambitious and more focused on measurable delivery.

These developments do not mean that South Africa has solved its development challenges. An unemployment rate of 33.6% is a national crisis. Growth of 1.1% in 2025 was far below the level required to create jobs at scale.

But the evidence does suggest that some of the foundations for acceleration are becoming stronger.

That distinction matters.

Development debates often become trapped in a false choice between pessimism and optimism. Neither creates a job. Neither fixes a municipality. Neither restores a railway line nor improves a classroom.

The more useful question is whether institutions, investments and partnerships are beginning to produce results at a scale that can change people’s lives.

There are grounds for cautious optimism.

At the launch of Phase Three of the Government-Business Partnership for Growth and Jobs, President Cyril Ramaphosa described its evolution in simple but powerful terms: “Phase One was about stabilisation. Phase Two was about reform. Phase Three must be about growth.”

That formulation may also describe South Africa’s wider development journey.

The first phase involved responding to crises that threatened the economy and public confidence. The second concentrated on reforming systems, rebuilding capacity and removing structural constraints. The next phase must convert that work into investment, productive activity, employment and shared prosperity.

The Government-Business Partnership has set a goal of helping South Africa move towards sustained annual growth above 3% and contributing to one million additional jobs by 2030. Its third phase retains energy and logistics as economic enablers, adds mining, tourism, infrastructure, agriculture and agro-processing as growth drivers, and treats local government, crime, corruption and youth employment as critical confidence multipliers.

Those are ambitious objectives. Their significance will lie not in their announcement, but in execution against clear targets.

This is more than an economic imperative. It is a development imperative.

Growth matters because jobs matter.

Jobs matter because dignity matters.

For a young person who has never worked, reform must become a first opportunity. For a small enterprise, reform must mean functioning infrastructure, predictable regulation and access to finance and markets. For a community, development must mean reliable services, safety and a credible path towards a better future.

The gap between policy and people is where development succeeds or fails.

South Africa’s social achievements demonstrate what sustained execution can accomplish. The country supports 19.2 million social grant beneficiaries. The government’s first Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP) implementation assessment also reported 1.3 million children enrolled in early childhood development programmes and that 96% of people have the HIV virus under control.

These gains matter, but they must be matched by an economy capable of expanding opportunities and supporting the long-term sustainability of social progress.

That requires partnership, but not partnership as a slogan.

Effective partnership must preserve the distinct responsibilities of every participant. The state must govern, regulate and deliver. Business must invest, innovate and create employment. Labour must defend decent work while contributing to productivity and adaptation. Civil society must amplify community voices and demand accountability. Development partners must align support behind national priorities rather than add new layers of fragmentation.

Collaboration cannot become a substitute for accountability. It must become a mechanism for achieving it. There are signs South Africa is beginning to embrace this shift. Phase Three of the Government-Business Partnership recognises that the next frontier is growth through execution.

The United Nations is contributing to this effort through the newly signed Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework 2026-2030 and through efforts such as the South Africa Business Initiative for Impact (SABII). This initiative seeks to bring together business, government, investors and development partners to align efforts, unlock implementation bottlenecks and accelerate delivery in areas critical to the country’s future, including energy, digital transformation, food systems and youth employment. The objective is not to create another platform or another plan, but to help translate existing commitments into investable, implementable and measurable results.

Aligned with South Africa’s national plans, the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the African Union’s Agenda 2063, the Cooperation Framework seek to focus the UN development system’s contribution on economic and social transformation, governance, resilience and sustainability. Its value, like that of every development framework, will ultimately be measured outside conference rooms: in municipalities, clinics, classrooms, farms, factories, townships and small businesses.

As attention shifts from the 2026 High-Level Political Forum towards the United Nations General Assembly and the final years of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development alongside the ongoing second decade of acceleration of Agenda 2063, the central lesson is clear. Countries do not achieve development goals because they announce them. They achieve them through disciplined, accountable and relentless execution.

South Africa possesses many of the necessary ingredients: capable institutions, deep financial markets, a sophisticated private sector, active civil society, strong universities, considerable natural resources and immense human talent.

What matters now is whether these strengths can be combined behind a common purpose, with the urgency demanded by unemployment, poverty and inequality.

The next chapter of South Africa’s development story will not be written in another policy document.

It will be written in whether confidence becomes investment, investment becomes productive activity, productive activity creates jobs, and jobs restore dignity.

The country knows where it needs to go.

The defining question is whether delivery for people and planet can finally move at the speed of ambition.

Nelson Muffuh is the United Nations Resident Coordinator in South Africa