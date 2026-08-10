OPINION | Poor staff housing undermines SAPS & Correctional Services

By Professor Mandla Makhanya

South Africa’s Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) is the custodian of more than 80 000 immovable assets, of which approximately 26% (about 21 000) comprise residential accommodation for public servants. These properties are far more than houses and barracks. They are strategic public assets that support the State’s ability to recruit, retain and sustain frontline public servants who deliver essential services to communities across the country.

Official residential accommodation enables police officers, corrections officers, health professionals and other frontline personnel to live close to their places of work. This reduces commuting costs, strengthens emergency response capabilities and allows many public servants to remain with their families. In doing so, it promotes operational readiness, employee wellbeing and family stability, all of which contribute to a more professional and resilient public service.

Yet, this important benefit has become another casualty of the governance failures affecting South Africa’s public infrastructure. The same weaknesses that have undermined the management of state-owned facilities are increasingly evident in the management of official residential accommodation.

Weak contract management, unlawful occupation, deteriorating infrastructure, poor maintenance practices and fragmented accountability between custodial and user departments are steadily eroding the value of these assets. More importantly, they are undermining the living conditions of public servants whose work is fundamental to the delivery of public services.

Recent media reports highlighted legal action by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure against former Members of Parliament who continued occupying state-subsidised houses in the Parliamentary Village after leaving office. In announcing the legal proceedings, the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, stated:

“As a country which respects the rule of law, we can never allow certain individuals to be above it and unlawfully occupy state property that has an intended public benefit.”

While the Parliamentary Village has attracted public attention, it represents only one manifestation of a much broader governance challenge. The Public Service Commission (PSC) assessments conducted across seven provinces have identified similar shortcomings within residential accommodation utilised by officials in the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Department of Correctional Services.

The assessments consistently reveal weak tenant management systems, the absence of verified lease agreements, poor or no maintenance schedules and inadequate custodial oversight, all of which diminish the intended value and purpose of these state assets.

Illegal occupation extends beyond questions of compliance. It deprives deserving and qualifying public servants of access to official accommodation while accelerating the deterioration of state property. The PSC’s assessments found that properties occupied outside formal arrangements frequently fall outside planned maintenance programmes, while uncertainty regarding responsibility often delays essential repairs or decisions regarding the surrender of assets that are no longer fit for purpose.

As maintenance is deferred, the consequences become increasingly severe. Buildings deteriorate, become vulnerable to vandalism and theft, and essential infrastructure, such as water and electricity systems, is stripped or damaged. The PSC’s inspections found that poor contract enforcement and weak tenant management have also resulted in accommodation remaining vacant, vandalised and progressively more expensive to restore. The result is a costly cycle in which deferred maintenance translates into escalating rehabilitation costs and gradual loss of valuable public assets.

Inspections conducted over two financial years at SAPS and Correctional facilities paint an equally concerning picture. Staff accommodation is characterised by severe plumbing failures, vandalised properties, ageing prefabricated structures that are no longer fit for human occupation, poor maintenance standards, the absence of verified lease agreements and weak tenant management controls.

These findings point to a problem that extends well beyond ageing infrastructure. They reveal systemic weaknesses in the governance and lifecycle management of residential assets. The absence of clearly defined accountability between custodial and user departments has created uncertainty over maintenance responsibilities, tenant management and budgeting. According to the PSC’s assessment, these shortcomings undermine employee wellbeing, expose the State to legal and reputational risks and significantly increase long-term repair costs.

Ultimately, the evidence demonstrates that the crisis facing official residential accommodation is fundamentally a crisis of governance. Reactive maintenance, fragmented accountability, inadequate lifecycle planning and weak enforcement mechanisms have created an environment in which state-owned residential accommodation is allowed to deteriorate until extensive reconstruction becomes the only viable solution.

The consequences are not confined to deteriorating buildings. Living conditions characterised by poor sanitation, ageing infrastructure and uncertainty regarding lease arrangements inevitably affect the morale, wellbeing and productivity of public servants.

It is difficult to expect those entrusted with protecting communities and delivering essential public services to perform at their best while living in conditions that compromise their own dignity and safety.

Addressing this challenge requires more than isolated maintenance projects. It demands a comprehensive reset in the governance of official residential accommodation.

The priority must be strengthening contract and lease management systems to ensure that occupation of official residences is lawful, transparent and regularly monitored.

Secondly, a comprehensive national audit of official residential accommodation should determine occupancy levels, maintenance requirements, and identify properties that should be surrendered, refurbished or decommissioned. In this regard, the PSC welcomes the audit of state-owned residences announced by Minister Macpherson.

Thirdly, accountability between custodial and user departments must be clarified. Clear governance arrangements are essential to strengthen maintenance planning, tenant management and budget accountability while eliminating the uncertainty that currently undermines effective asset management.

Finally, official residential accommodation should be fully incorporated into risk-based User Asset Management Plans and supported by adequately funded maintenance budgets that prioritise preventative rather than reactive maintenance.

Official residential accommodation should never be regarded as a peripheral administrative matter. It is an essential component of the State’s service delivery capability. Police officers, corrections officers, healthcare professionals, members of the defence force and other frontline personnel cannot reasonably be expected to protect communities, uphold the Constitution, and deliver quality public services while living in conditions that compromise their dignity, safety and wellbeing.

Protecting these assets is therefore about far more than preserving buildings. It is about safeguarding public investment, strengthening governance and supporting the dedicated public servants who deliver essential services to our citizens daily. If government is serious about building a capable, ethical and developmental state, the governance of official residential accommodation can no longer remain a blind spot.

Professor Mandla Makhanya is a Commissioner at the Public Service Commission