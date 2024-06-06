OPINION | Africa, your time to come of the shell is now: Dlangalala

Reading Time: 5 minutes

The time has come for Africa to come out of the shell and do things as everyone else. In football it is even more important. With the talent we have, we should be serious contenders in the football world. But not with our talent being used as experiment for beginners, just because they are from Europe.

The era of believing that there are superior beings somewhere who have the superior knowledge and superpower to “liberate” the mind of the Africans is long past. Africans who think less of themselves and still idolise anything but African, have to chill and take a back seat, forthwith.

It is unfortunate that in football, other than seeing people from other continents as partners in the game, we still see them as “messiahs”. It is even worse when such belittling and stinking utterances come from people who are leaders in our football. Be it within the football association and/or clubs, who really believe that a Uefa course is better than a Caf course FOR African coaches, players and African conditions. Since when does one culture, teach another how to progress?

It is us, Africans, who are leading this chorus, and that is the saddest part.

Our children know that they are as capable as anyone, anywhere in the world. Sadly, we, their parents, think that Europeans are better than us.

Little wonder that while we have our own product to develop and make competitive here, we still are crazy fans of European clubs. We even schedule our own activities so as not to “clash” with those of the “big brothers”.

That is why FIFA has six (6) Confederations that are respected on equal basis. Each of its presidents is a Vice President of FIFA – the Confederation of Asian Football Confederation (AFC), Confederation of African Football (CAF), Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (CONCACAF), South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), Oceania Football Confederation (OFC), Union of European Football Associations (UEFA)

That, they themselves, undermine one another is a man-made setup which is based on the perpetual misfortune that our local public figures in football have fallen trap into. Given that context, it is embarrassing to hear adults being lapdogs of an old and outdated thinking that anything Europe is superior. To have the decency to say this in public platforms, may create a state of hopelessness.

While the CAF and African coaching modules need some improvements and authenticity, it is regrettable that some football leaders and club owners have the audacity to look down on it to a point of offering to assist in the training our top coaches in Europe. We might as well move from SA and do everything in Europe. Get European fathers to bring our kids up. Get European teachers to teach our children, drive our cars, build our houses, and cook our food.

To think that a UEFA Licence is superior to the CAF only on the basis of it being from Europe, is a cause for serious introspection. In fact it is disgusting. Those who have this belief, might as well go there, soonest, and stop pretending that they are Africans.

The CAF programs needs some serious facelift and introspection. It can be so generic that one can do three different licences in three different countries and we accept that as fine. It cannot be.

There are big clubs in Europe that are led by coaches who have the CONMEBOL Licence. They have, of course, needed accreditation to coach in Europe, unlike here in SA where. Literally, anyone even with (six) 6 months coaching experience, as long as it was in Europe, is allowed to coach our top players (use them as his guinea pigs) and yet, we think we can produce worldclass players from such experimenting mentors. That is how naïve we have become. Worse we get told how “great” such a novice is! We are reminded to “Look who is talking”. How naïve!!

We might as well allow our own young coaches such experimental opportunities.

The hurt from such thinking only serves to deepen the pain of the racism chants that players of African origin face in Europe. Granted these are done by lunatics from that part of the world. However, if those lunatics would know how highly we rate Europe and Europeans, they would derive so much energy and continue to victimise/abuse those of African origin in their part of the world, even more. We are selling our souls.

The European coaches are treated and given respect here. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about Africans in their space.

This respect we give them should be continued. What should be stopped is to think that any man from Europe is a good coach. That has to come to an abrupt end. To this end, SA football leaders including club owners have to play their part. So far, they have fallen short.

Equally, the content of the CAF Licences, new as it might, has to be up and maintain the highest level as that of the (playing) talent that Africa produce. If indeed, the coaches who come here are that good, they would have been in demand back home, at least after proving their worth here. But alas, that is yet to happen!

Makes you wonder then.

South Africa and your club owners, wake up. Don’t just sell your souls.

Buy the best product not just the label “Made in Europe”!

As Marcus Aurelius once said, “It’s the truth I am after, and the truth never hurt anyone. What harms us is to persist in self-deceit and ignorance.”

By Ziphozonke Dlangalala