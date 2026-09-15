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Operators struggled with submit button for candidate lists: ANC

Flag of the African National Congress.
  • ANC flag at an event
  • Image Credits :
  • Reuters
SABC News

African National Congress (ANC) lawyers have told the Appeals Court in Bloemfontein that the party’s candidates were unlawfully excluded from participating in the forthcoming local government polls.

At least 181 ANC candidate names were not captured and uploaded on the IEC system before the commission’s candidate submission deadline of the 28th of August.

The ANC claims the IEC system was experiencing some technical glitches.

It says its operators struggled to press the final submission button.

The party’s Advocate Daniel Burger says the pressing of the button was not provided for in law.

But the IEC’s Advocate Terry Motau SC disputed this saying the ANC never had a problem with the IEC’s rules of the game but instead raised a technical glitch as an impediment to submitting its candidates.

Video: ANC vs IEC over candidate list submissions

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