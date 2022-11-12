The Gauteng Health Department says the Thelle Mogoerane and Bheki Mlangeni hospitals are operating normally following reports of water leakages and smoke.

One of the five backup generators at Thelle Mogoerane hospital in Vosloorus experienced a mechanical failure following rolling blackouts and started emitting smoke and a strong smell. This affected the out-patients department.

The department’s Motalatale Modiba says the affected generator has since been shut down and the air cleared.

“Operations at Bheki Mlangeni District Hospital’s Surgical Ward have not been impacted by a water leak that has since been addressed. Due to the continuous rain which dragged debris into the drainage system, this led to some of the pipes being blocked resulting in a water leak that affected the nurses’ reception area of the surgical ward.”

Modiba adds: “This situation was immediately responded to by the facility management unit and the stones that were blocking the drainage system were removed. No patients were impacted.”

