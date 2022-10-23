Provincial Health MEC, Nomakhosazana Meth, has commended work done by the Operation Smile South Africa with its cleft lip operations.

In a Facebook statement, the Eastern Cape Department of Health said the goal of the weekend surgical programme was to assist 23 children and one adult in receiving the life-changing surgery and to support the transfer of skills to local medical professionals.

“We are so pleased to be invited by the Eastern Cape Department of Health and Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital to support them in assisting children in the Eastern Cape with cleft conditions. Without surgery, these children face enormous health, developmental and psychological challenges.”The good news is that cleft conditions can be repaired in as little as 45 minutes by a specialist medical team,” explains Sarah Scarth, the executive director for Operation Smile South Africa.” says Meth.

Operation Smile performed corrective cleft lip surgeries on 23 children in the last few days at the Nelson Mandela Academic Hospital in Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape.

A group of 20 operative smile volunteers, which include plastic and reconstructive surgeons, pediatricians, therapists and psycho-social specialists joined hands with hospital staff to ensure the success of the operations.

Meth believes that partnerships with private sector have a potential to improve people’s lives.

“This programme has not just put the smile on their faces and also to their babies, but also changed their life for better and also it is a lifesaving programme because we are told that kids with cleft lip or palate have a serious challenge on both speaking and eating, and also in the community there is stigma which is attached to that. So we are happy that we have partners that are coming from all over the globe, the doctors who came to be here for the whole weekend doing these operations.” Meth explains.

“When I go home, people will stop making fun of me.”

