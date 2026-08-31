Operation Shanela nets over 17,000 suspects nationwide

The South African Police Service (SAPS) says more than 17,000 suspects were arrested during Operation Shanela between 24 and 30 August.

It says close to 2,000 arrests were for drug possession, the highest recorded crime category.

Gauteng had the most rape-related arrests at 43, followed by the Western Cape with 28, while police also arrested more than 2,250 people for illegal migration.

SAPS Spokesperson Vincent Mukathi says they also seized unlicensed firearms, ammunition and drugs nationwide.

“Law enforcement agencies also conducted intelligence-driven operations targeting organised drug trafficking and distribution ,resulting in arrests of several suspects and seizures of narcotics across multiple provinces. This week alone, 280 alleged drug dealers were arrested, while 1,967 suspects were arrested for possession of drugs. ”

#sapsFS [1 513 ARRESTS EFFECTED AS MULTI-DISCIPLINARY INTEGRATED FORCES CONTINUE TO ASSERT THE AUTHORITY OF THE STATE IN FREE STATE PROVINCE] Multidisciplinary #ProvJOINTS role-players and stakeholders continue to stamp the authority of the State through #OperationShanela2, as 1… pic.twitter.com/KPT3tx4R9a — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) August 30, 2026

-Report by Thato Letsaba