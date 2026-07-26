Operation Shanela nets more than 200 suspects in Northern Cape

More than 200 suspects have been arrested in the ongoing Operation Shanela in the Northern Cape. They were arrested in connection with offences including murder, rape, fraud and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The suspects were apprehended in five districts.

Provincial Police spokesperson, Molefi Shemane, says compliance inspections also led to the confiscation of thousands of litres of alcohol as well as drugs.

“Activities included vehicle control points, stop and search operations, roadblocks, tracing of wanted suspects, foot and vehicle patrols, as well as compliance inspections at liquor outlets. Other areas targeted were second- hand good dealers, farms, mines and formal and informal businesses. Therefore, the coordinated operations resulted in 4 303 individuals and 2088 vehicles being stopped and searched at vehicle control points and roadblocks across the province.”