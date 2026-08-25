Operation Shanela leads to over 14 000 arrests countrywide

Over 14-thousand suspects have been arrested countrywide during a police operation dubbed Shanela between the 15th and 22nd of this month.

The figure includes over 2000 wanted suspects linked to violent crimes.

190 people were arrested for drunk driving and over 800 for immigration-related offences in Gauteng alone.

Police spokesperson Amanda van Wyk says, “Other key arrests this week include 116 arrested for murder, the majority from Gauteng, with 28 followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 23. 123 arrested for attempted murder, 112 arrested for rape, 1301 arrested for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, 104 arrested for illegal possession of firearms, 575 arrested for possession of dangerous weapons.”

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#ICYMI Over 1000 suspects have been arrested for various offences during police-led Operation Shanela 2 across Mpumalanga over the weekend. https://t.co/Njw2rCbUrC pic.twitter.com/uIQbxA5OLJ — SABC News (@SABCNews) August 24, 2026

Related video | Operation Shanela is underway in Eldorado Park |