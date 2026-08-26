Operation Prosper is disrupting illegal mining: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa says Operation Prosper, the joint deployment of the police and the army, has made various measurable progress to disrupt illegal mining.

Answering oral questions in the National Assembly at Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, Ramaphosa told MPs that the operation has been impactful.

Operation Prosper has been deployed since March to various communities in the Western and Eastern Cape, Gauteng and parts of North West to combat illegal mining and gangsterism.

“The joint deployment has resulted in 1080 arrests, among them armed individuals, 19 firearms, 2000 rounds of ammunition and 41 commercial vehicles.”

VIDEO | Ramaphosa answers oral questions at the National Assembly: