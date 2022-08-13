Operation Dudula is calling for the Krugersdorp Police Station on Gauteng’s West Rand to be placed under administration. It is also calling for the police district commissioner on the West Rand, Fred Kekana, to step down.

The emerged from a Dudula march to the police station. Eight young women were gang raped at West Village in Krugersdorp last month allegedly by undocumented foreigners who were working as illegal miners in the area.

Fourteen miners, including a 15-year-old, have been charged with the rapes. The movement’s member, Dan Radebe says Kekana must step down immediately as he has failed to address crime in the area for years.

Radebe laments that, “If he can prove that to us, we will take our fight to national. At this moment he is going to take the brunt of the people, he is going to feel it. We are not going to rest. If it means we are coming back next month, we will until he steps down, rapes have been happening for years, that’s why we are calling for this police station to be placed under administration up until they get it right.”

Video: Operation Dudula marches to Krugersdorp police station

Operation Dudula in Orlando

Focusing on businesses at the site. This was after they had marched to the Krugersdorp police station in the west rand earlier this morning, calling for the Krugersdorp Police Station on Gauteng’s West Rand to be placed under administration.

Zandile Dabula, Operation Dudula’s national spokesperson says that the businesses at the Orlando Industrial Park are not investing in the community in which they do business.

“This place is called Orlando Industrial Park, it’s supposed to be benefiting South Africans, but it’s not. There are 95% undocumented foreign nationals here who are owning businesses, some are obviously employed. Our South African’s are unemployed, and they don’t have space to occupy these businesses because non-South Africans are here, and most of these businesses here they’re not giving back to the community,” said Dabula.

Video: Operation Dudula marches in Soweto