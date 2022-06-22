Operation Dudula says the law should take its course if any of its members are found to be responsible for causing a fire at the Yeoville Market in Johannesburg.

This follows claims by some traders that members of Operation Dudula are responsible for the blaze that gutted part of the market in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

More than twenty shops were affected. Some traders say members of the organisation came to the market last week threatening to close it, but were prevented by the police.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined and police are investigating.

Operation Dudula’s Zandile Dabula, “We are saying that if its one of our members that burnt the market the law must take its cause but for now I would say its not anyone from Operation Dudula that caused the fire.”