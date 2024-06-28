Opening of Parliament to take place on Mandela Day

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Opening of Parliament will take place on July 18. This will coincide with International Mandela Day.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for the opening of the 7th Parliament and his opening address.

Ramaphosa will outline the priorities of the new administration.

The Presidency says the date of the opening is a fitting tribute as it calls on individuals and communities to take time to reflect on Mandela’s values and principles and to make a positive impact on communities and globally.

