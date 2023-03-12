Former deputy chairperson of the Independent Electoral Commission, Terry Tselane, says it is the candidate’s responsibility as well as the political party they represent to ensure that they abide by the Electoral Code of Conduct.

This was after Dr Murunwa Makwarela resigned as Mayor of Tshwane on Friday, following the revelation by the Gauteng Division of the High Court in Pretoria that his insolvency rehabilitation certificate was fake.

The City of Tshwane then subsequently revealed that it had no measures in place to verify the authenticity of Dr Makwarela’s certificate.

Tselane says the onus is on the candidate and the party to be compliant.

“By participating in the election, the candidate is bound by the code of conduct as reflected within their Municipal Electoral Act. At the bottom of the form they sign, it says I also state here that I am not disqualified in terms of the Constitution – or any other legislation in the country. So, responsibility, therefore, lies largely with the candidate, but also with the political party,” adds Tselane.

Below is the full interview with Terry Tselane: