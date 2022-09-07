Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur becomes the first African tennis player in the Open era to make it into the semi-finals of the US Open at Flushing Meadows in New York.

Jabeur advanced to the last four by delivering a clinical 6-4 and 7-6 win against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.

The Tunisian claimed a victory in a Grand Slam for the second successive major tournament following the win against Serena Williams’ conqueror Tomljanovic.

Jabeur says she hopes to inspire more tennis players from the continent.

“You know I am trying to do my job and hopefully as you said, try and inspire more players from Africa and that really means a lot to me.”

Jabeur will face France’s Caroline Garcia who crushed American Coco Gauff’s dreams of winning her first US Open and taking the mantle from retiring Serena Williams.

Highlights between Ons Jabeur and Ajla Tomljanović in the quarterfinals of the 2022 US Open