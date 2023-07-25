The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) says only two of the 77 patients injured in this mornings’ bus collision in Auckland Park, Johannesburg have been serious.

The collision involved two buses on Kingsway Road near the entrance to the University of Johannesburg.

One of the buses overturned and is lying on it’s side.

Various emergency personnel have responded to the scene.

JMPD Spokesperson, Xolani Fihla, says: “The Metro bus had overturned at the scene. 77 were injured, two were reported to be serious. The injured were treated on scene and some were rushed to various hospitals. Officers are still on scene. Traffic on Perth road coming from westdene is diverted at Auckland Avenue. The cause of the accident has not yet been determined and a case of reckless and negligent driving will be opened for further investigation.”

VIDEO | Metro bus Spokesperson, Goodwill Shiburi at UJ Kingsway campus in Auckland Park:



