Only one of the 76 people who died in the Johannesburg fire has so far been identified. The deceased is expected to be buried on Saturday in accordance with Muslim rites.

This as the identification process continues at the Diepkloof forensic pathology service (FPS) mortuary in Soweto.

Anis Kara from the Fordsburg Muslim Youth Organisation is assisting with the burials as some of the victims are Muslim.

Seventy-six people have died after the hijacked building that they were residing in caught fire in the middle of the night on Thursday. Only 12 bodies are identifiable, while the rest have been burned beyond recognition.

Different NPOs and members of the public have been providing food, blankets and other essentials to the destitute.

The Johannesburg Inner-city Federation, a community structure in the city, has welcomed all the assistance that is being provided to help the victims.

