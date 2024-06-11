Only court can stop Parliament’s first sitting, says Expert

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A constitutional Law Expert Lufuno Nevondwe says only a court of law can stop the first sitting of Parliament from convening. This comes as uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) Party wrote to the Chief Justice and Parliament for the sitting not to convene.

Unhappy with the election results, MK Party is threatening court action should the first sitting continue.

The Chief Justice announced that the first sitting of the National Assembly (NA) would take place on Friday morning.

It will start with the swearing-in of members of the NA, followed by the election of the Speaker, Deputy, and President.

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) sitting will take place on Saturday.

Nevondwe explains,” So at this stage, there is no court order which interdicts the first sitting. So the fact that uMkhonto we Sizwe Party is challenging the results of the election does not mean the first sitting of Parliament cannot happen. Remember in terms of the Constitution, the first sitting of parliament must happen within 14 days after the results have been announced and the results have been announced officially on the 2nd of June 2024. From that date, we then have 14 days for a first sitting.”

Prof Sethulego Matebesi from the University of the Free State Department of Sociology weighs in:

VIDEO: MK boycotts first sittings: