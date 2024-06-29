Only 17% of SDG goals are on track: UN report

Reading Time: 2 minutes

With just six years remaining to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), global progress is alarmingly insufficient with only 17% of the targets currently on track, according to a new UN report released on Friday.

The 2024 Sustainable Development Goals Report revealed that nearly half of the 17 goals are showing “minimal or moderate progress,” while over a third are either “stalled or regressing.”

These goals, adopted by UN member states in 2015, aim to bring peace and prosperity to people and the planet.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stressed accelerated actions for the Sustainable Development Goals because “We don’t have a moment to lose.”

The report noted that in 2022, an additional 23 million people were pushed into extreme poverty, and over 100 million more were suffering from hunger compared to 2019.

Civilian deaths in armed conflict also skyrocketed last year.

Furthermore, 2023 was the warmest year on record, with global temperatures nearing the critical 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold.

Addressing the press, UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs, Li Junhua, said the international community should actively cope with climate change and drive SDG with green transition.

He encouraged countries to provide green energy products for developing countries.

“First of all, from the UN secretariat, we absolutely believe all kinds of green energy products is (are) good public products, or public goods. And we absolutely believe that the green transition is one of the key areas to accelerate the implementation of the 2030 agenda to achieve our targets. So in this regard, I guess all the countries need to do their maximum efforts to provide the green energy products to all the customers, particularly (for) developing countries,” Li said.

