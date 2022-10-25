The Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga is expected to hand down judgment on Tuesday on the bail application of one of the four men accused of the murder of Hillary Gardee.

Sipho Mkhatshwa applied for bail again claiming that his wife had been hospitalised and he needed to care for their children. His legal representative also told the court that there were inconsistencies in the indictment they had received.

The indictment excludes the case of rape that was in the initial charge sheet.

Mkatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, Mduduzi Gama and Russie Nkune are accused of the murder of Gardee.

The body of the daughter of the former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Secretary-General, Godrich Gardee, was found in a timber plantation outside Mbombela, a few days after she was reported missing.

Video | The second bail application for Sipho Mkhatshwa, one of the accused in the Hillary Gardee murder:

