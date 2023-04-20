One person has been shot dead in his vehicle on the M7 near Pinetown west of Durban. Advanced Life Support paramedics spokesperson, Rowan Scandroglio says the man was found inside the vehicle riddled with bullets. He says he was declared dead on the scene.

“It is believed that a single vehicle was involved in a shooting incident before overturning across the centre island and coming to rest on its side. A male believed to be in his 40s was found inside the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to his body. He was assessed by paramedics however he had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and was declared dead on the scene,” says Scandroglio.