One person has been shot dead, allegedly by the police during protests at Tembisa on the East Rand.

The township is on a shutdown after the failure of the Mayor, Tania Campbell, to attend a community meeting on Friday.

Meeting between Ekurhuleni Mayor, Tania Campbell, and Tembisa residents has seemingly collapsed. The Mayor is meant to respond to a memorandum of demands handed over by angry residents over electricity issues on Monday. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/fDwjgSpNgP — Mbalenhle Mthethwa (@MbalikaMthethwa) July 29, 2022

The angry residents want among others, a flat rate of electricity billing. A truck was torched on the R21 highway.

Ekurhuleni Metro Police says the situation at Tembisa has been overwhelming for law enforcement officers.

Municipal offices have also now been set alight.

Spokesperson Kelebogile Thepa says, “We are really overwhelmed with what has been happening, by the look of things we are now being placed in a predicament where all protestors are approaching on all corners and we are trying to calm the situation.”

Last month, Tembisa residents embarked on a violent protest demanding services: