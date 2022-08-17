One person has been shot dead and three others wounded in Middleburg, Mpumalanga.

It is alleged that security guards shot at the striking municipal workers who were forcing their way into the Steve Tshwete Municipal premises.

The municipal workers have been protesting for weeks demanding better wages.

Demanding for suspension to be lifted

The striking workers are demanding that the suspension of their fellow workers who were suspended in July be lifted. The workers were suspended for allegedly inciting workers to embark on an illegal strike, provoking and being aggressive towards workers who didn’t want to participate in the strike among others.

Workers representative Sipho Masemola says the municipal security guards have shot and killed one worker and three others injured.

“Upon my arrival I got one of them lying down in a pool of blood and the rest of them were taken to hospital according to the people that I got here. I’m told they are critical and one of them is not talking. I’m not sure if he is talking or not. We’re still assessing the situation. But they have been shot by the illegal security guards that the municipality has endorsed to the municipality,” says Masemola

Provincial police spokesperson Selvy Mohlala says police have been deployed in the area to restore order.

He says the situation is currently under control.

On the their Facebook post, three days prior to the strike, the Steve Tshwete Municipality advised residents to distance themselves from participating in the looming illegal strike or shutdown planned for 15 August 2022.

They further stated that incidents of intimidation should be reported to South African Police Service and that matters relating to labour are discussed and finalised by the relevant Local Government authorities.