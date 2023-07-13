One person has been killed and 17 others wounded after security guards allegedly opened fire on them at a landfill site in Verulam, north of Durban.

The people were scavenging for food, plastic, cardboard and scrap metal when the incident happened earlier today.

Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says eight people among including security guards have been taken in for questioning.

“Police in Verulam are investigating charges of murder and attempted murder following an incident in which 18 people were reportedly shot at a dumping site in Buffelsdraai. It is alleged that the victims were at the dumping site when they were chased and allegedly shot by security guards. It was further reported that a 29-year-old man was declared dead on scene. Eight people have so far been taken for questioning and their 11 firearms seized and will be subjected ballistic testing,” says Netshiunda.