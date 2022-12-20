One person has died, and an unspecified number of people were injured in a crash involving three mini-bus taxis and a truck on the N1 between Leeu Gamka and the Prins Albert turn-off in the Karoo.

The Western Cape Traffic spokesperson Jandré Bakker says the multi-vehicle pile-up happened on Tuesday morning.

He says traffic is being directed away from the crash scene.

“Preliminary reports state that one person has died in this crash, we’re still awaiting the report on the preliminary cause and the number of injuries, a stop-and- go is in place, but delays can be expected, we request road users (to be patient).”