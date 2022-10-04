One person was killed and another wounded following a shootout in Westbury, Johannesburg, on Tuesday morning.

Police say the shootout between a group of men is suspected to be related to gang violence in the area.

It’s alleged that the victims were standing outside a shop, when four suspects who had jumped out of a car and fired several shots at them.

A shootout ensued, leading to one of the men being fatally wounded.

Gauteng Police Spokesperson, Mavela Masondo, says, “Police recovered two unlicensed firearms and more than seventy (70) rounds of ammunition soon after a man was gunned down in Westbury, in what is suspected to be related to gang violence in the area. Police received information about a shootout between a group of men in Westbury. Upon arrival at the scene, police found two men with gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to the nearest medical care centre, where one was declared dead on arrival.”