One person has been injured on Albert Road in Woodstock in Cape Town when a double-storey building caught alight on Tuesday afternoon.

The City’s Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse says 24 firefighters from five nearby stations are busy combatting the flames.

“The first arriving crew from Salt River immediately assessed the situation and called upon additional resources. On scene we have firefighters from Salt River, Roeland Street, Brooklyn, Epping and Milnerton. This is a fluid situation with the two storey structure well alight,” Carelse explains.