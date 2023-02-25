One person has been treated for moderate injuries and smoke inhalation following a fire at a Hotel in the Durban CBD.

The fire broke out at a hotel on the corner of Samora Machel and Anton Lembede street on Saturday morning.

Advanced Life Support Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson says, “Paramedics stood by in a waiting area whilst the fire department tackled the blaze and bought out one patient to the ambulance crews.”

“Paramedics assessed the patient who had sustained moderate injuries as a result of the fire including smoke inhalation and stabilised her on the scene before she was transported through to a nearby hospital for further care that she required.”

Jamieson adds: “At this stage, the events leading up to the fire are unknown. Smith Street is still currently closed whilst the emergency personnel are on scene and clearing up and making sure that the fire has been extinguished.”

Albany Hotel occupants have been evacuated after a fire broke out on the 10th floor in Durban.

Paramedics say one person was sent to hospital for smoke inhalation.#SABCNEWS pic.twitter.com/K5U8YS6zgf — Mlondi Radebe (@mlondiee) February 25, 2023