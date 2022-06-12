One person has died after a fire gutted an informal settlement at Kwa Mai Mai in Johannesburg, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

One person was also injured during the blaze and was transported to a hospital by emergency services.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this stage.

“The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services received a call just after 12 last night at the Kwa Mai Mai informal settlement. On arrival, we found that the whole place was gutted. Around 400 shacks were affected. At the moment, community leaders and disaster management are doing a head count. One person has died and one was taken to hospital and we are going to be doing preliminary investigations to find out what caused the fire,” says Nana Radebe, Johannesburg EMS spokesperson.