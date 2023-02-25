One person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a University of Fort Hare student, outside the Alice campus in the Eastern Cape.

The University says it is reported that three female students were walking from town on Thursday night when they were attacked at the Tyhume river bridge.

One student was murdered while the other was hospitalized following a rape incident.

University spokesperson JP Roodt says the institution will offer psycho-social support to family members of the deceased, as well as the survivors of the incident.

Several peaceful marches will also be held to highlight the fight against GBV at the institution.